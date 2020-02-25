Last year, the Page High School Lady Patriots basketball team, unfortunately to the Page faithful, received a "no" to answered dreams of a district title.
This year's answer seems similar, but is much, much different.
This year's answer is a Noe.
Lady Patriot Delaney Noe (12 points) sunk a three with little time to go Monday night in the 11-AAA district tournament finals, lifting them to a 48-46 win over the towering Brentwood Lady Bruins (25-2, 16-0).
The victory snaps a 25-game win streak for Brentwood and gives the school its first district loss of the season.
"I've just let them loose," Page (26-2, 14-2) head coach Ron Brock said about their recent surge, saying it reminds him of the film Glory Road and the real-life coaching decisions Don Haskins made to get then-Texas Western College past Kentucky to win the NCAA Tournament in 1966.
"[The team from Glory Road] took off and went crazy, and that's what [Page has] done the last two games. I've let them go. It shows."
The entire game was a boxing match between two of the fiercest girls basketball programs in Williamson County.
After Page scored the first 5 points, Brentwood seemed to find its rhythm and got out to an 18-10 lead after one. You'd figure, judging by the barrage of points that tends to follow that kind of lead for the Lady Bruins, the separation would begin.
But not so, as Page smothered Brentwood's game from the arc and started making shots of their own. The Lady Patriots lead 27-24 after two.
In the third, Page kept its momentum and Brentwood struggled to get within striking distance, down by five to go into the final stanza.
Amelia Osgood (31 for Brentwood in another superb performance) did her best to get Brentwood close, and they began to jostle for the lead well into the fourth.
The Lady Bruins held a 46-45 lead with seconds to go when Page got the ball and Noe got her chance to shine. She drilled a 3-pointer, giving Page its final 48-46 advantage and the district title.
The Lady Bruins tried to get an in-bound pass to set up a literal last-second 3 to win the game (the clock was on 1.1 seconds), but Page's defense stopped the last-ditch effort.
"It's a big deal," Olivia Wilson said of the school's newly-minted district plaque, the school's first in AAA competition. "I don't think one's happened since [2012-2013]."
"We wanted to win for them," tourney MVP Mckenzie Cochran (15 points) said of the seniors on the team. "We we're able to do that tonight."
The win avenges two of Page's more painful memories of last season.
In the 11-AAA semis last February, Brentwood showed glimpses of its 2019-20 self as it got hot from the perimeter in a 61-48 upset of the top-seeded Page, then one of the best teams in the midstate and boasting now-Trevecca freshman Faith Wilken.
They also lost to Dickson Co. last season in the Region 6-AAA semifinal at the last second. It was supposed to be their year, but perhaps that sentiment was a year too soon.
"I think we should've [won district] last year, to be honest, but we came back and avenged what we should've done last year," Wilson said. "So I think it's just going to keep it going.
"Dickson Co. last year was a huge upset for us. So we came into this game ready. We've been talking about it all day, getting ready for this game. I think we just wanted it more. We had the willpower for it."
One of the more remarkable stats from the game was that Page held Delaney Trushel, the district regular-season MVP, scoreless, and slowed its scolding-hot 3-point attack.
"I guess we're lucky on that one," Wilson said with a laugh as to how the team slowed down one of the best-shooting teams in the state.
"We wanted to take away the 3 the best we could," Brock said of what the scheme was to cool Brentwood's shooting. "So part of the plan was to push them the whole game so that hopefully, toward the end of the game, we got to their legs a little bit so that they have a little bit of trouble with 3s and take them out of their rhythm from what they're used to doing."
Page had a boisterous turnout for the game, with the gym roaring for every major Lady Patriots play.
"It just really helps you out there," Cochran said of the Page fans who traveled to Independence.
"This is what you play for," Brock said. "You play to get in front of a big crowd. You play for a tournament atmosphere. We couldn't have asked for a better outcome or a better group of supporters than our Page people gave us tonight."
The team will host the loser of the McGavock/Hunters Lane game Friday night at 7 p.m. in the first round of the Region 6-AAA playoffs.
As for the Lady Bruins, they'll be looking to overcome their first loss since the season opener against Ensworth on Nov. 19, 2019.
"Once playoffs start, it all really resets, especially in our minds," Osgood said. "Right now, we're not focusing on what we did during district play or anything. We were trying to get this one, but we have more games to play, so that's the good part about it."
Emily Trushel scored 10 in the game.
They'll enter the region as a two seed and play the winner of McGavock/Hunters Lane at home Friday night at 7 p.m.
