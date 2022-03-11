In a disappointing ending to a banner season, the Page Lady Patriots (31-4) fell 49-46 to the Jackson South Side Lady Hawks (24-2) in the 3A state semifinals Friday morning at MTSU's Murphy Center.
“Nobody wants to go home at this time,” said Jackson South Side head coach Brent McNeal. “They made a run and are the number one team in the state for a reason. We’ve got to tip our hat to our kids that just decided to keep fighting.”
“If we had an Achilles heel this year, it has been somebody getting through and driving down in the zone,” said Page head coach Ron Brock. “We are so keyed in on the perimeter, picking things off and making plays that sometimes we forget to stop drivers to the basket.”
“It was a very great season,” said Page junior Mary Claire Pike. “I feel blessed to play with the seniors that I played under. I think we worked our hardest out there, but just fell a little short.”
In the first quarter, Page started hot out of the gate with a 6-0 run. Jackson South Side battled back, but the Lady Patriots took the lead 12-11 on a basket in the paint by junior Braley Bushman.
The Lady Patriots outscored Jackson South Side 16-9 in the second quarter, extending their advantage to 28-20 at the break. Three pointers and jumpers from Bushman, Pike, senior Mackenzie Cochran and junior Sadie Porter helped to keep the lead.
In the third quarter, Page continued to hold on tallying a 37-35 margin at the end of the frame with layups and 3-pointers by senior Lili Wilken and Cochran.
Jackson South Side rallied in the fourth quarter with stout defense, jumpers, layups and free throws by junior Albany Collins, junior Ti’mia Lawson, freshman Jaidynn Askins and senior Kaylyn Rogers.
Page trailed 49-44 with 55 seconds remaining. Page's Sadie Porter executed a layup to cut the Lady Hawks lead to 49-46 with 14 seconds left. Jackson South Side failed to score on their next possession. Page was unable to score on their last possession with three seconds remaining in the game. Jackson South Side advanced to the 3A state championship with a final score of 49-46.
Page’s leading scorers were junior Bushman with 18 points and Pike with 13.
“It gives me great hope for next year, seeing those two (Braley and Mary Claire) go out there and do that,” said Coach Brock. “Mary Claire has been starting for two or three years off and on now and has been on the stage (state tournament) for two years.
"She (Braley) does it in practice every day. It started this summer in a game down in Florida, when the switched flipped and she scored 12 points in a minute and a half or two minutes. Braley has brought the whole package. Mary Claire has done a great job and is capable of scoring double figures every night.”
Jackson South Side’s point leaders were Lawson with 20 and Collins with 17.
“Coach was saying we have to want it more than them,” said Lawson. “I really wanted this for our seniors, because it was their last go-around.”
“I feel like I am made for it, and I just want to win,” said Collins. “I said, Ti’mia, don’t pass it, go score.”
The Lady Hawks will advance to the 3A state championship, taking on the Upperman Bees Saturday afternoon at the Murphy Center.
“There is more work to be done,” said Coach McNeal. “We are playing with house money, because when the state records first came out at the beginning of the year, we were number nine.”
“There is no stopping us now, so we just have to go out and get it,” said Lawson.
“My freshman year and sophomore year, it felt like we had a great chance,” said Collins. “This is our time to win because God blessed us with this moment. We don’t know if we will be back, so we have got to take advantage of it.”
Page’s season comes to a close, but they will have plenty to build on from their highest finish in school history and the culture brought to the team by seniors Cochran, Wilken, Jenna Gicewicz and Abigail Ward.
“We have had 111 wins in four seasons,” said Coach Brock. “In those four years, almost 28 wins a year. That’s not what makes them special. It is their love of the game and work ethic. The attitude they bring to practice sets a mark and standard for these younger girls that they see every day. They are culture builders.
“We have three juniors that are great leaders for us...our sophomores and freshman are coming along, but they can go out and play with anybody. The memories I treasure most are watching them enjoy the game and each other; having fun playing basketball.”
“They (the seniors) really just put their wing around you and take you in,” said Page junior Pike. “They make you feel like a family, but they also push you to do your best.”
