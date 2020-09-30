One day after Independence High School closed for the rest of the week due to an outbreak of the coronavirus, Page High has followed suit and will be shut down Thursday and Friday.
According to an email sent to Page High families, the school had consulted with the Health Department regarding the number of positive COVID-19 cases and and number of students and staff in quarantine due to contact tracing.
Beginning tomorrow, all teachers and students will transition to remote learning for the rest of this week. This closure will allow for cleaning and appropriate contact tracing by the Health Department to take place with the goal of being able to return to campus Monday, Oct. 5.
“We will reevaluate the situation at the end of the day on Oct. 2 and communicate again with families at that time,” the email reads.
During this closure, individual coaches will be in communication with players regarding extra-curricular events and activities and any changes that may occur. A decision regarding Friday’s football game versus Summit has not been made.
