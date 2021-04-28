Page has turned to a coach not too far from Rudderville to lead its boys basketball program.
Jared Street, who has been with Battle Ground Academy since 2018 as its boys basketball coach, will take on the same role with Page, the school announced Wednesday.
"Coach Street brings extensive coaching success and experience to our Patriot basketball program," Dr. Katie Hill, principal at Page, said in a release. "Coach Street will be a great mentor to our players and a teacher of high quality and character. The future is bright, and we are proud to have Coach Street and his family join us."
BGA went 33-46 with Street at the helm. He is a former Brentwood Academy assistant under TSSAA Hall of Fame coach Hubie Brown.
"We are thrilled to join the Page High School community," Street said in the release. "This is an exciting opportunity for my family and me. I want to thank Dr. Hill and Mr. [Randy] Hatley for allowing me this opportunity to lead these young men. I am looking forward to starting work outs and practice with the guys this summer as we begin the process of building our team for November.
"We are ready to be part of the community and working with parents as we try to create a great experience for our young men. Our goal is to become the best team we can be, and we will work very hard each day to take steps forward towards this goal."
Street will also teach social studies at the school.
Page went 17-10 last season with one-year coach Aaron Howard, who is no longer with the team. Howard and the school dispute how that exit went about last month.
BGA will now be on the lookout for a new boys coach. Former Brentwood coach Myles Thrash was hired earlier this month to lead the girls team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.