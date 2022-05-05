Page High School has found its next girls basketball coach.
The school announced Thursday that Lakeway Christian Academy girls coach Randy Coffman would be taking on the same role with the Lady Patriots.
Coffman replaces Ron Brock, who took Page to two state tournaments in the last two seasons.
“I’m excited that the administration at Page HS has entrusted me to continue to build on the solid foundation of excellence established by Coach Ron Brock," he said in a release.
Per the release, Coffman comes to Page after a five-year stint at Lakeway Christian where he served as the girls basketball coach, Assistant Athletic Director, and a P.E. teacher.
Prior to Lakeway, he was the head girls coach at Riverdale, Dyersburg and Dyer County. During his stint at Riverdale, Coffman’s teams won three TSSAA state championships.
During his tenure as a high school basketball coach, 53 players have continued their basketball playing at the collegiate level, and two play professionally.
Coach Coffman recently coached in the BCAT all-star game and had the following accomplishments listed in their program: 577 career wins, 9 district championships, 5 regional championships, 8 state tournament appearances, 3 state championships, two-time HS National Champions, two-time HS National Coach of the Year, and two-time TN USA Today Coach of the Year.
“We are beyond excited to welcome Coach Coffman to our Page family," Page principal Dr. Katie Hill said in the release. "His winning legacy paired with the success of our Lady Patriots program promises a bright future and a continued tradition of excellence for our girls basketball team.”
