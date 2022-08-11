Page High School sophomore Anna Kate Fox represented Tennessee in the Miss Cheerleader America pageant last week in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For her performance, Fox was crowned Miss Cheerleader America Junior Teen.
After earning the title of Miss Tennessee Cheerleader America Junior Teen, Fox competed against winners from the other states in the national competition in the following categories: interview, activewear, evening gown, and music routine.
This season, Fox will cheer for Page's first-ever combined football and basketball squad. They attended a Universal Cheerleaders Association camp this summer, where they won first place in dance, game day, and overall superior squad categories.
Fox also cheers for the Page competition squad, for which she was named a UCA All-American after her performance this summer.
Off the mat, Fox is the vice president of her class at Page and participates in Best Buddies and is a member of the Blue Crew.
As part of her time as title holder, Fox will spend this year partnering with local and national organizations to promote cheerleading.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.