The Friends of the Brentwood Library's February artists on display at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library are painter Susan Nashawi Senno and ceramicist Jana Rohlickova.
Every month the library displays hanging work in their gallery while 3D work is displayed in the library's showcase.
This month's Gallery Artist is Susan Nashawi Senno, a painter, whose acrylic works on canvas are on display through the end of the month.
According to a news release, Senno was born in Damascus, Syria, and has lived in the United States with her husband and daughters since 1992. She spends her days working for HCA, and paints on canvas, glass and ceramic.
February's Showcase Artist is ceramicist Jana Rohlickova whose pottery is on display.
Rohlickova was born in the Czech Republic and has been in the United States for 17 years. According to a news release, she started taking pottery classes 11 years ago at Centennial Art Center and fell in love with clay. She enjoys playing with different glazes and tries to make pottery in her own unique way, including ceramic wall art. It is Jana’s intention that the uniqueness reminds the user that it is handmade and not part of our mass-produced world.
Rohlickova's work can be found online on her Facebook or Etsy page.
Anyone interested in exhibiting at The John P. Holt Brentwood Library, please contact the Friends of Brentwood Library Art Chair, Jeannine Owens, at brentwoodfriends@gmail.com. The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
