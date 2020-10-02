The Friends of the Brentwood Library are hosting painter Mike Sowers and sculptures by the Tennessee Association of Woodturners at John P. Holt Brentwood Library for the month of October.
Painter Mike Sowers is October's Gallery Artist and although his parents were painters he didn't begin seriously painting until after he was more than 60-years-old and had retired from managing a small business.
Since his retirement in 2012, Sowers has spent time working as a courtroom sketch artist for local television stations in addition to pursuing painting, always encouraging others to explore their creativity regardless of artistic ability.
“I sometimes hear people say things like, ‘I can’t draw a stick figure,’ or, ‘I just wasn’t born with artistic talent,’” Sowers said in a news release. “The ability to improve one’s drawing and painting skill is not unlike improving one’s putting, cooking or singing skills. It is largely a function of motivation, focused practice, repetition and mentoring. Everyone has a different starting point and some folks may even have some ‘natural’ talent, but anyone genuinely interested in learning to paint or draw has abundant resources in our community from which to draw.”
The Tennessee Association of Woodturners serves as the October Showcase Artists with a variety of sculptures.
TAW is one of the original founding chapters of the American Association of Woodturners, and according to their website they "foster the art and craft of woodturning" by prolonging educational and networking opportunities for members with symposiums, demonstrations and scholarships.
More information about the TAW can be found here.
The exhibits are free and open to library visitors during normal business hours. Artists interested in exhibiting at The John P. Holt Brentwood Library should contact the Friends of Brentwood Library Art Chair Jeannine Owens at [email protected].
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
