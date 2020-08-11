The annual Chukkers for Charity polo match, which benefits Rochelle Center and Saddle Up! and has raised more than $3 million since 1996, has been canceled this year due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases throughout Williamson County.
“We are devastated to share the news that this year’s annual fundraiser has been canceled,” said Debbie Chadwick, president of Rochelle Center, which offers support for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. “The decision to cancel was made with careful consideration of the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and patrons.”
Contrary to the unfortunate news, Chukkers for Charity has announced sponsor contributions amidst the cancellation. Sponsors include Colonial Hill Farm, Ironhorse Farms, LBMC, Tennessee Equine Hospital, Bank of America Private Bank, Brown-Forman/Jack Daniel Distillery, Publix Super Markets Charities, Ortale Kelley, Williamson Medical Center, Lipman Brothers - R.S. Lipman Company, Lithographics, D’Andrews Bakery & Café, Nashville Geek, Ingram Entertainment Inc. and Outdoor Classic Structures.
“We couldn’t be more thankful for our sponsors. Their generous donations help not only Rochelle Center, but therapeutic programming for Saddle Up!,” said Lauri Kush, executive director of Saddle Up!, which provides children and youth with disabilities the opportunity to grow and develop through therapeutic, educational and recreational activities with horses
“This decision has not been made lightly and we are grateful for the support we continue to receive from community members. We can’t wait to see you all in 2021.”
Chukkers for Charity is hosted by Orrin Ingram at Riverview Farm in Franklin. For more information, call 615-794-1150 ex. 320 or visit https://chukkersforcharity.net/.
