Several of the key sectors of life in Williamson County will be represented when Franklin Tomorrow holds its spring Breakfast with the Mayors Tuesday, April 27, from 7:45-9 a.m.
As usual, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson will host the event, which will be held virtually. They will lead a discussion on the theme "A Year of Recovery: Where We Go from Here," in which a panel discussion will include sector leaders from business, education, health/wellness and hospitality.
Those invited to join the mayors and offer their perspectives include Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden and Franklin Special School District Director of Schools David Snowden; Visit Franklin interim CEO Lauren Ward; Mercy Community Healthcare CEO Cindy Siler; and Williamson Medical Center Marketing Director Nichole Volk.
Each panelist will offer insight into how they see recovery of their sector in 2021 and how the pandemic impacted their business sector.
This will be an online event and will be livestreamed from Franklin Tomorrow's YouTube Channel, Facebook page and website. Click here to RSVP.
Franklin Tomorrow officials are hopeful the summer Breakfast with the Mayors, scheduled for July 27, will be able to be in person for attendees, while also offering a virtual viewing opportunity.
Breakfast With the Mayors is held quarterly and is free to the public thanks to the partnership of partners including Pinnacle Financial Partners, as well as Williamson Medical Center, Hazen and Sawyer, Gresham Smith and Williamson County Association of REALTORS. Additional support this year comes from Patterson Hardee & Ballentine CPAs and other partners.
