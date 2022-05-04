Mental health will be the topic of Franklin Tomorrow’s upcoming FrankTalks scheduled for Monday morning at the Westhaven Residents Center.
As May is National Mental Health Month, the FrankTalks panel will explore resources and challenges of providing mental health services in the community. The session will begin at 9 a.m. with a coffee social and the program at 9:30 a.m.
The May FrankTalks panel will feature a variety of professionals working together on the coordination of mental health services for children, the increased need in the community, and how a variety of organizations are working together.
Those invited to be panelists include Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner, Mercy Community Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Don Gibson and Amanda Fisher, a licensed social worker in the Franklin Special School District.
Westhaven Residents Center is located at 410 Cheltenham Ave., in the Westhaven subdivision.
To RSVP for this program, follow this link.
FrankTalks is presented by Franklin Tomorrow monthly at various locations across the community through the support of presenting partner Renasant Bank and sustaining partner Williamson Medical Center. Coffee is provided by The Good Food Group, McDonald's.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.