To help mark May as Mental Health Awareness Month, the next FrankTalks lecture will focus on that very topic as community leaders in the mental health realm serve as panelists.
Franklin Tomorrow's monthly FrankTalks program will be held Monday virtually, starting at 9:30 a.m. and lasting one hour. Discussions will examine May as Mental Health Awareness Month and look at local efforts and organizations which are working in the field of mental health.
Panelists will consist of city of Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, who founded the Find Hope Franklin effort; Williamson County Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery on the Community Health Plan, which addresses issues such as mental health; and James Miller, CEO of Rolling Hills Hospital. Additional panelists are being invited and could be announced later.
The May event will be held as a Zoom webinar. Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar via Zoom. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page. After the event, it will be posted on Franklin Tomorrow’s website and YouTube channel. Click here to RSVP.
FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank.
