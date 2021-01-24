High school senior girls interested in learning more about Greek life in college are invited to participate in this year’s Panhellenic Alumnae Association's Sorority 101 event Sunday, March 7, at 1 p.m.
Due to the safety protocols for the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be virtual.
“But we are still committed to making sure that any girl in the area who is interested in sorority recruitment has access to information and tips to help her through the process,” a spokesperson for the association said in an email.
Each year the Nashville Area Alumnae PanHellenic Association hosts a nonprofit event called Sorority 101. This event is for graduating senior women and their parents who are interested in learning more about Greek life.
The event covers a wide range of topics regarding recommendations, the recruitment process, writing a resume, what to expect from sorority membership, and more. There will be a guest panel composed of recent graduates from a variety of schools, both large and small.
Those interested in attending may click here for more information and to register.
