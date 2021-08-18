Not long after they adopted their youngest daughter, Clay and Kelly Watson could tell something wasn’t right with her development.
They sought medical advice for their newborn girl they named Sophie, and learned over the next few weeks they were going to have some challenges raising her. Doctors were not optimistic, but the Watsons were not deterred.
“I immediately started doing research,” Kelly Watson said. “I started asking around — where is the best place for our daughter? — and everyone told us it was High Hopes. So I knew that’s exactly where we wanted to be.
“High Hopes has truly changed our life over the past three years.”
The Watsons shared their story about Sophie’s progress during High Hopes Development Center’s second annual Community Breakfast Wednesday morning at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, marking its 37th year serving families in Williamson County and beyond.
The fundraiser got off to a sterling start as the nonprofit was presented with a $30,000 check from Commissioner Brad Turner and Assistant Commissioner Kelly Hyde of the Tennessee Department of Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities.
“I want you to know who we are and what we do,” Brandy Blanton, High Hopes development director, said to the audience. “When you have a neighbor or a family member or somebody you met at chamber who says someone they know just had a special-needs child born, you need to know who High Hopes is.”
The Watsons certainly know. Sophie started therapy at High Hopes in the first three months of her life.
“High Hopes has completely changed the trajectory of our lives,” Clay Watson said. “In addition to our faith, the resources provided by High Hopes, the Department of Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities and the medical community are the reasons we’re thriving and not just limping along. We believe that High Hopes is God’s image of humankind. Regardless of your race, gender or ability, it’s simply about loving one another.
“Sophie is developing and thriving and doing things we honestly thought she’d never be able to do, and she’s going to blow our minds with the things she can do in the future because of the connections we’ve made at High Hopes.”
The breakfast also included the announcement of High Hope’s recent partnership with Lipscomb Academy to expand its therapeutic services into Davidson County. The first-of-its-kind High Hopes satellite clinic is located within Lipscomb’s Solly School, where both students and outpatients from the community will benefit from treatment areas, private therapy, a sensory space and more.
“For the first time, we’re expanding outside of our walls,” said Gail Powell, High Hopes executive director. “This partnership is an incredible opportunity to serve children closer to their schools and homes.”
First held in 2019 to celebrate High Hopes’ 35th anniversary, the Community Breakfast supports its mission of equipping children, youth and their families with the skills necessary to achieve success through education, therapeutic services and loving support.
“The need is still great,” Blanton said. “We’re relying on the leaders in our community to carry the baton and help spread the word. They’re instrumental in furthering our mission and helping us achieve our goals.”
Those interested in learning more and making a donation can visit HighHopesForKids.org/Giving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.