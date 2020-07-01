Williamson County Schools released results from a survey in which more than 22,700 parents and guardians participated, giving district officials an understanding of individual families’ thoughts on each child’s return to school either on campus or remotely.
Survey results were released through an email sent to families and others in the community Wednesday evening. The 2020-21 school year is scheduled to start Aug. 7.
Results included the WCS Proposed Reopening Framework draft plan which takes into account a metric for determining how instruction will be delivered. Those include four specific tiers:
- If there are zero active cases of COVID in the community, WCS will operate under normal school operations.
- If there is a low spread (<0.5%) of COVID in the community, WCS will have all students in the buildings.
- During the medium spread tier (0.5%- 1.0%), WCS will utilize the Remote Learning Plan with only select students and activities in the schools.
- Finally, given a high spread (>1.0%) of COVID in the community, the Remote Learning Plan would occur with only highest needs students in school.
Question 1: Given the above framework and conditions, do you intend to send your child/children to school when it is determined that in-person instruction may resume?
- 64.5% - Yes, I'm certain my student will attend in-person instruction.
- 3.1% - No, I'm certain my student will NOT attend in-person instruction.
- 22.3% - Currently, I am undecided but am leaning toward my student attending in-person instruction.
- 9.9% - Currently, I am undecided but am leaning toward my students not attending in-person instruction.
Question 2: If the WCS online programming was extended, would you consider this online option for your child?
- 30.2% - Yes, I would enroll my child in online programming if WCS made it available.
- 28.1% - No, I would NOT enroll my child in online programming if WCS made it available.
- 18.6% - Currently, I am undecided about enrolling my child in online programming but am leaning toward it.
- 23.2% - Currently, I am undecided about enrolling my child in online programming but am NOT leaning toward it.
The final part of the survey asked participants to share additional thoughts or feedback. More than 5,680 people replied with suggestions for the district as it plans for the future.
A final plan is scheduled to be shared with the Williamson County Board of Education at a special-called work session July 13.
