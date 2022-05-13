Two Nashville honky-tonk owners have sold a downtown surface parking lot for $10.2 million — and for a noteworthy per-foot record, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the 0.11-acre property is an LLC affiliated with Columbus, Ohio-area based TC Restaurant Group (TCRG), which owns downtown’s Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar and Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, among others. Located one-half block north of Broadway, the property offers an address of 107 Fourth Ave. N. and sits behind the building housing Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row – Nashville.
Brenda Sanderson and Ruble Sanderson — who own The Stage, Legends Corner and Second Fiddle — paid $4.8 million for the property in 2012, Metro Records show.
Based on acreage, the deal is the equivalent of $2,129 per foot and more than $100 million per acre. The city has seen previous deals in the $1,000 to $1,500 per-foot range based on acreage.
In addition to Tequila Cowboy and Luigi’s Pizza, TCRG owns and operates Sun Diner, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, FGL House, Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar and Wanna B’s.
“TC Restaurant Group is excited to add to our expanding portfolio, adding another dynamic concept to the thriving district of Lower Broadway,” Grant Burlingame, TCRG vice president, emailed the Post.
TCRG is not disclosing its plans for the site.
The Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
