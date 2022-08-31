Parks in Brentwood has hired Deanna Delore as a new realtor.
Delore earned a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance and journalism from Chapman University and a master’s degree in education from the University of La Verne.
When it comes to real estate, she specializes in residential homes in Franklin and Brentwood.
Outside of real estate, Delore has been a professional vocalist and private vocal coach for most of her adult life.
She currently runs her own boutique voice studio, which requires many of the same entrepreneurial disciplines as real estate. Some of those disciplines include marketing, networking, continued education, high-level teaching, people skills, understanding people’s needs, listening skills, and repeatedly breaking through her own skill ceiling in order to continue growing, per the release.
Delore teaching her private vocal clients is similar to her real estate clients in the respect that each person has very specific and intricate needs that she must be sensitive to and provide solutions for. She says she loves getting a client, surpassing their expectations, and delivering more than they ever thought was possible.
When asked why she chose to join Parks, Delore stated, “When I moved to Franklin, my realtor was a Parks agent. It was the easiest homebuying experience I have ever had. His customer service skills and broad real estate knowledge were so far superior to any other agent I have worked with before.”
She continued, “Parks is known for going above and beyond. After experiencing such excellence as a home buyer, I knew that I wanted to be a part of this wonderful company.”
Delore says she chose to pursue a career in real estate because for as long as she can remember, and that she has been thoroughly in love with all things real estate. From house hunting to interior design, architecture to home improvement projects, and market statistics to trends, she says it is all wildly interesting to her.
As a new realtor for Parks, Delore says she finds fulfillment in the hunt for the perfect home and in being a part of the matchmaking process.
“Home is such a special place to all of us, and helping my clients find their home is such an honor and joy,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.