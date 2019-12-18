Check out Ramon Presson's Part 1 of Ramon’s Holiday Sure-vival Tips here.
I get an annoying family brag letter every Christmas from a friend. I want to just toss it in the trash without opening the envelope. But I’m afraid I need to be able to comment on at least something from it when I see her.
This year send the following reply, “Dear Friend, I always look forward to getting your annual letter describing your husband’s promotions, your successful new business, your children’s achievements, your dog’s latest citizenship award. And I can never get enough about your amazing vacations. To assure that your literary masterpieces continue to bless me during the holidays, please note my recent change of address”:
111 Blah Blah Blah Blvd
Who Cares, TN 37000
What should I do if someone gives me a gift but I don’t have a gift for them?
Always keep your Sam’s Club membership card handy in your purse or wallet. You’re never empty-handed when you can whip out a Sam’s card, hand it to the person, and say, “Go buy a little something for you and the Mrs.” C’mon, nobody falls for that, do they? Sure, they do; just ask my children.
I just re-gifted a gift to a friend who actually gave me the gift last year. I forgot, but she didn’t. She recognized it immediately, and I was horrified. What should I do?
Call a realtor and prepare to move far away. You might also consider changing your name. That’s pretty drastic — do I really have to do all that? Sure you do; you really have no other choice.
My birthday is Dec. 25th. I feel like I get cheated out of a real birthday celebration every year. Any suggestions?
Instead of a birthday party throw yourself a pity party, but keep in mind that only one person ever shows up to a pity party and they don’t bring a gift. Wow, that’s harsh. Is that all you got? Sure is. And let me be the first to wish you a Merrappy Birthmas.
Christmas shopping is so stressful because the traffic in Cool Springs is terrible during the holidays. What can I do?
Park in Nolensville and walk to Cool Springs. You don’t really expect me to do that, do you? Sure, I do. And, no offense, but you could certainly use the exercise.
We have family who come to visit for Christmas but stay too long. What can we do?
Have them just drop off your Christmas gifts on your front porch while they keep their car running. Will that really work? Sure, why not?
Any other ideas for giving guests a subtle hint about a shorter visit?
After you serve Christmas dinner, instead of putting the plates in the dishwasher, put them on the kitchen floor and let the dog lick them clean. Then place the dishes back in the cupboard. Make sure your guests witness all this. They will be gone before breakfast the next morning. Wait, are you sure? You can’t be serious. I’m very sure and very serious.
Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.
