Visit Franklin’s Masters & Makers Trail winds down its holiday-themed visits this week with stops at distilleries, breweries and a winery that are all located in Williamson County.
Launched in 2017 through a partnership between the Williamson County Convention & Visitors Bureau — known by its brand name, Visit Franklin — and five trail partners, the self-guided Masters & Makers Trail takes visitors to sites where they can learn about and sample whiskey, gin, wine, beer and more.
Participating spirits makers are Arrington Vineyards, H Clark Distillery, Leiper’s Fork Distillery, Mill Creek Brewing Co. and Curio Brewing Co.
Through Saturday, Jan. 2, four of the five sites will be offering holiday-themed cocktails:
• Seasonal Frosé at Arrington Vineyards
• Barrel Aged Gin and Hot Apple Cider at H Clark Distillery
• Holiday Cocktail at Mill Creek Brewing Co.
• Cordial Cherry Coffee Milk Stout at Curio Brewing Co.
Pick up your Masters & Makers Trail passport at any location or sign up for the free digital passport, visit and check-in (virtually with the digital passport or have your M&M passport stamped) at four out of the five stops on the trail, and earn a Masters & Makers ornament at the visitor center in downtown Franklin.
The Masters & Makers Trail traverses the scenic landscape throughout Williamson County, connecting craft distilleries, local breweries and an award-winning vineyard to highlight an exceptional tasting experience.
