Franklin's Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance Sports Performance Center will now be the official home of two local sports leagues: Alliance Volleyball and STARS Basketball Club.
Per a release, the multi-sport facility will make both leagues sole tenants of TOA's hardwood courts on a 10-plus-year lease.
There are six hardwood courts for basketball at the 171,000-square-foot facility, which can be converted into 12 volleyball courts, per the release.
“Alliance has a long history with this building and we’re excited to be working with the new ownership group at TOA Sports Performance Center,” said Ann Mullins, executive director and coach for Alliance Volleyball, in the release. “We can’t wait to welcome our athletes and their families back onto the courts at TOA.”
Both Alliance and STARS are Williamson County-based nonprofits focused on advancing their respective sports in the community.
TOA is the former A-Game Sportsplex, which sold to Tennessee Youth Sports in 2018 and changed its naming rights to TOA in 2019.
A new VR facility and Ninja Haven obstacle course are also being planned for the facility as of 2019.
TOA also operates a clinic, physical therapy and sports performance training center at the sportsplex.
