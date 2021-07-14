The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County is not only gearing up to host tens of thousands of people at this weekend’s 37th Annual Main Street Festival presented by First Horizon, but organizers are also busy preparing to host a pack of furry friends.
To that end, Mars Petcare, a longstanding supporter of the Main Street Festival, has once again signed on as a presenting sponsor of the festival to host a PetZone. This year’s PetZone will feature animal adoptions from the Williamson County Animal Shelter (yes, with real puppies!), a photo area for commemorative photos with your pet and a 12x18-foot Pet Park, complete with faux grass and picket fence and pup pools for cooling off and splashing around.
“Mars Petcare’s PetZone area has become one of the most cherished sections of Main Street Festival,” said Carla Denham, chief communications and strategy officer for the Heritage Foundation. “We are so excited to partner with Mars again and can’t wait to see all the pets from our community enjoying this area while their owners learn a little bit more about all of the ways Mars Petcare is involved in bettering the lives of our pets.”
The Heritage Foundation will be selling pet bandanas at the PetZone as a fundraiser for future preservation projects and Mars will have some fun free goodies for pet owners who stop by. Several dog-focused vendors will have booths in the PetZone as well, including:
Poo Doo Leash, which has unique pet products including bowls, bag cover/holders, collars and leashes for all dog owners including the State Paws design line. These designs are state flags manipulated with paw prints instead of stars on collars, leashes and T-shirts. Poo Doo Leash will have dedicated Franklin and Nashville leashes available.
The Barker’s Market pet boutique has been handcrafting pet products in Nashville since 2012. They use functional textiles consisting of handcrafted pet goods including nylon & upcycled leather collars, nylon leashes, bow ties and handmade all-natural pet treats.
Milly’s Pet Bakery will have made-to-order homemade treats that are affordable, preservative free, and even safe for humans to eat. Milly's Pet Bakery loves their own pets and want to prove they love yours too by providing an excellent experience with each treat.
"We're thrilled to partner with Downtown Franklin Association to bring this pet-centric space to life at Main Street Festival," said Jam Stewart, vice president of Corporate Affairs, Mars Petcare. "Franklin has been a tremendous supporter of our Better Cities for Pets program since the beginning, and this event is another great example of all the city does to make our community welcoming for pets and pet parents."
The Main Street Festival is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit events.williamsonheritage.org.
