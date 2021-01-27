The African American Heritage Society announced Wednesday that Christian artist and worship pastor Jon Reddick will be performing during the 20th annual Black Tie Event that’s being held virtually Saturday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m.
Reddick, a singer and songwriter of Christian and gospel music, has intentionally composed lyrics that speak about redemption and hope in a way that impacts across cultural narratives of a generational hunger for healing, according to a press release from the AAHS.
“As we focus on our quest for unity and equality, Pastor Reddick’s performance will be uplifting and an opportunity to feel an expression of this hope and faith, which is much needed today,” AAHS President Alma McLemore said.
The organization previously announced that Damani Keene and his wife, Ife, will serve as Honorary Chairs for this years’ event. Damani is a descendant of the Mariah Reddick family, an enslaved family at the Carnton Plantation before the Civil War. The Scruggs family will be recognized as the 2021 Pioneer Family, a designation given to families whose roots must be traced back to the 1850s and beyond.
The annual fundraiser supports the AAHS and the McLemore House Museum. The mission of AAHS is to chronicle the lives and contributions that African Americans have made and to preserve and protect the African American heritage and history in the community. This year’s theme is “We Stand United,” and as the nation grapples with division in so many areas, AAHS would like to send out a message of unity, equality, faith, hope and love in all of its undertakings of historic preservation as well as working together in a community for a great quality of life for all.
Ticket sales are $25 per individual and $250 for a table of 10. There will be prizes awarded for a best-dressed contest during the event from submitted photos. Participants will be able to order meals provided by Soul food by Suzette’s Catering and Moe Better BBQ & Fish, to be picked up on the day of the event. Contact Stacey Watson at 615-483-3889 or email her at [email protected] to place a meal order or online at mclemorehouse.org.
Donations to AAHS are tax-deductible and may be made online at mclemorehouse.com or by check, made payable to African American Heritage Society, and mailed to P. O. Box 1053, Franklin, TN, 37065.
Williamson Medical Center is the Presenting Sponsor for the annual fundraiser. Also supporting the AAHS through sponsorship of the annual event are Animalia, BrandMETTLE, Lee Company, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Drury Inn, Williamson Real Estate, Buerger, Moseley & Carson, Pinnacle Bank, Williamson County Republican Party, Calvin & Marilyn Lehew, 906 Studio, Tracy & Bill Frist Community Foundation, David Garrett, Cheatham, Palermo & Garrett , Williamson County Democratic Party, city of Franklin, John & Marianne Schroer, Mayor Ken & Linda Moore, RNM Management, Tennessee Valley Homes, The Drury Group and PLA Media.
Media sponsors for the event are Franklin/Brentwood Home Page, Southern Exposure, Tennessean, Tennessee Tribune, WAKM, Williamson Herald and Your Williamson.
