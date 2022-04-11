Brentwood resident and heavyweight patent lawyer Edward Lanquist, Jr. has been elected vice president of the Tennessee Bar Association.
A Preeminent AV-rated litigator in patent, trademark and copyright law, Lanquist has been elected TBA vice president, which also positions him to ascend to the seat of president-elect next year and then lead the organization as president in the 2024-2025 bar year.
Lanquist is both shareholder and co-founder of Patterson Intellectual Property Law, P.C. He was approved by the Tennessee Supreme Court's Alternative Dispute Resolution Commission as a Rule 31-listed mediator back in 2019, an achievement accomplished only via unique education and training requirements.
Lanquist currently serves as general counsel for the TBA, as well as a member of the executive committee in the association’s intellectual property section. Lanquist also serves as a member of the TBA Young Lawyers Division Fellows. He has formerly served as president of the Tennessee Intellectual Property Law Association and the Nashville Bar Association. He also chaired the Nashville Bar Intellectual Property Committee, Nashville Bar Association Continuing Legal Education Committee and Nashville Bar Association ad hoc committee for online continuing legal education.
Chambers and Partners ranked Lanquist in Band 1 — the highest of six ranks — for intellectual property. He was also listed in Best Lawyers and in Mid-South Super Lawyers. Lanquist has litigated cases dealing with infringements on copyright, patents, trade dress and trademarks. He has also litigated right of publicity and trade secret misappropriation cases.
Lanquist earned both his Juris Doctoral degree with honors in 1988 and his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, also with honors, from the University of Tennessee.
He also now chairs Hands On Nashville and serves as a board member of New Dialect. He is a faculty member of Tennessee Law Institute as well as the Nashville School of Law. He formerly chaired the Nashville Shakespeare Festival, the Mid-South Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Belcourt Theatre board. He also sat on the boards of the Nashville Technology Council and Court Appointed Special Advocate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.