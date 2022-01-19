With the return of Paw Pantry to the Williamson County Animal Center for this year, free pet food will be available Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the animal center location in Franklin.
Courtesy of Friends of Williamson County Animal Center, the monthly giveaway helps owners who may otherwise be forced to give up their pets due to financial reasons.
Started in January 2021, this service has already provided more than 7,500 pounds of food to help feed nearly 300 pets. Proof of Williamson County residence is required.
The Animal Center will also host its first rabies and microchip clinic of the year Saturday, Jan. 29, from 9-11 a.m. All pet owners are invited to bring their cats and/or dogs to receive rabies vaccinations for $10 and $15 microchips.
Payment can be made by cash and checks only; no credit or debit cards will be accepted.
Tennessee requires all cats and dogs to be vaccinated for rabies and have a current tag as proof. These tags will be provided as part of the fee for vaccination.
WCAC is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center is closed Sundays. WCAC is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive next to Franklin High School.
