Williamson County Animal Center will offer a free pet food giveaway Friday and a $10 rabies clinic Saturday at its location in Franklin.
The Paw Pantry provides free cat and dog food to neighbors in need. Touchless, drive-through delivery will be provided in the parking lot of the shelter from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, and recipients must show proof of Williamson County residency. There is no pre-registration required, and food will be distributed for two hours or as the supply allows.
On Saturday, the shelter will have its monthly rabies and microchip clinic from 9-11 a.m. Rabies shots for dogs and cats are offered for $10 and microchips are $15. Dogs should be on leashes and cats in carriers. Chips are automatically registered to a database so pets can be reunited with owners when found. The clinic accepts cash (small bills) and checks only; no credit or debit cards.
The Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive. For more information about the Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin, go to www.adoptwcac.org.
