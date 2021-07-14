Williamson County residents wanting help to feed their pets can go to Williamson County Animal Center Friday to receive free cat and dog food courtesy of Friends of the WCAC.
The giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 12 p.m. or as supplies last. Proof of residency is required.
Launched in January of this year, the “Paw Pantry” program has already provided more than 3,000 lbs. of food to 160 animals in Williamson County.
Williamson County Animal Center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each week. For more information, visit www.adoptwcac.org or call 615-790-5590.
The animal center is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin.
