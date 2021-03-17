As he maneuvered his ATV over rocks, roots and rut after rut, Michael Culbreth climbed higher and higher toward one of the most scenic views in Williamson County.
He made his way out of the woods and onto a wide-open vista that overlooked a significant portion of the Allisona and Flat Creek communities in the southeast corner of the county, a spot that for now could be considered the county’s best-kept secret. But in just a few months, the 255 acres that surrounded Culbreth and a visitor earlier this week will open as Peacock Hill nature park.
On land owned by Williamson County through a donation from the Ogilvie family, which dates back generations in the College Grove area, the new park will have up to eight miles of hiking trails, a visitor center, a couple of ponds and other features for nature enthusiasts.
Culbreth, the nature and trails coordinator for the Williamson County Parks and Recreation department, said he expects the park will be a big draw when it opens this fall.
“It’s a feather in our cap,” said Culbreth, who also oversees the hiking trails at Timberland Park and the bike trails at Wilkins Branch Mountain Bike Park.
“It’s a bit of a drive to get out here, but I think people will come because of the vistas and the great views. And for those who enjoy hiking and getting out in nature, this will be a really nice destination.”
Anita and Walter Ogilvie purchased the property in 1993 and ran the homestead as a bed and breakfast from 1994-2004. Walter died in 2017, and Anita soon thereafter placed the property in the Land Trust of Tennessee and later donated it to the county.
“[The family] decided they wanted to keep it in the Land Trust but allow the public to enjoy this piece of property, so they wanted it turned into a park,” Gordon Hampton, director of Parks and Recreation, said. “We’re extremely limited in the things we can do out there. We can only have certain types of structures, but it’s not so rigid that we can’t have some amenities to make it accommodating and comfortable for people to hike and be able to rest.”
The Ogilvies also had a stable for horses, and guests at the bed and breakfast could ride the trails that had been developed on the property. Those six trails will be converted to hiking trails as part of the first phase of the park development, with more hiking trails expected to come later. The trails have names such as Chapel, McCall’s House and Hogg Hill, the latter of which is one of Williamson County’s highest elevations.
“We’ll have overlooks in places, and we’re planning to build some kind of tower where people can get an even better view,” Culbreth said.
In addition to the hiking trails in the $1.3 million first phase, Peacock Hill will have a visitor center and a parking area right off its entrance on Giles Hill Road. The visitor center will be a renovation of a building that served as a sort of overflow for the main bed and breakfast, and was itself constructed as an expansion of an old cabin that has sat on the property.
“It’s a really, really unique piece of property,” Hampton said of the park. “It’s absolutely beautiful out there.”
