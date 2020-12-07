City of Franklin aldermen will have the opportunity to individually share their memories of Pearl Bransford as the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen includes a tribute to the alderman at-large who died Nov. 27.
Bransford, who served on the board for 13 years, was not only a fixture in city government, but also in many other facets of the greater community.
As a supporter of historic preservation, for example, she established the Natchez Place Inc. in 2002 and worked to place the Natchez Street Community on the National Register of Historical Places. Bransford previously served on the boards of the Tennessee Preservations Trust and Carnton Plantation and more recently served on the Historic Franklin Masonic Hall Foundation Advisory Board for Transformation of Hiram Lodge No. 7 into a museum.
As a contributor to education, Bransford had served on the Battle Ground Academy board of visitors and was on the Franklin Special School District’s Board of Education from 1992-2003. She was also on the committee for the Columbia State Community College — Williamson County Development.
But her greatest impact may have come from those everyday things she did under the radar.
“She changed so many lives by just silently doing what Pearl did,” Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said. “She was the champion of people that needed champions no matter who they were.
“She was an outstanding lady who meant so much to our community, and she’s left a huge hole and that hole is not going to be filled very quickly. It’s going to take some time to figure out how we move forward now. She was a beloved figure in our community by so many.”
Tuesday’s tribute, one of the first items on the agenda for the meeting that begins at 7 p.m., will also include a video produced by the city of Franklin’s communications department. Click here to see how to watch the livestream of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.