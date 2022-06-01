Brentwood High School is promoting longtime assistant Daniel Peck to the role of head baseball coach following the resignation of former head coach Bill Moore, per a press release.
"I'm very excited and humbled by this opportunity. I cannot thank Kevin Kiedel enough for entrusting me with running this program," Peck said in a statement. "It's also bittersweet because for the last nine years I was able to work side by side with Coach Moore who I consider a great friend and will miss very much. Go Bruins!"
Peck has served as an assistant coach for Brentwood since 2014. Prior to coaching and teaching at Brentwood, Peck attended Lipscomb University to earn his masters degree and was a graduate assistant coach for their baseball program. He earned his undergraduate degree and played baseball at Freed-Hardeman University.
“Coach Peck has been an outstanding part of our athletic program and is very ready to assume this role," Brentwood Athletic Director Joe Blair said. "He knows not only the sport of baseball, but also the Brentwood Bruin baseball program and culture. We are excited to have him continue that culture and tradition as the leader."
Moore resigned last week after nine years coaching the Bruins.
Peck teaches Wellness/PE at Brentwood and also serves as an assistant football coach. He is married to Sara Peck.
