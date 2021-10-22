It may be the Belmont men’s basketball team’s final year in the Ohio Valley Conference, but third-year head coach Casey Alexander isn’t looking at 2021 as a “lame duck” year.
In fact, Alexander believes there’s still much to be accomplished this season before departing for the Missouri Valley Conference next year (officially on July 1, 2022).
“We’re excited about this year,” he said on Thursday during OVC Media Day. “The OVC has been great for Belmont. This will be our 10th year and it’s been a great partnership. We’ve had our share of success and naturally we want to see that continue. But there’s no additives on my end.”
The official announcement of the Bruins’ impending move to the Missouri Valley Conference came at the end of September. It’s no secret the MVC had long coveted Belmont, and now the timing was finally right for both sides.
Considered a superior basketball conference to the OVC, the Missouri Valley was looked at as an opportunity for Belmont to not only raise its national profile and get more television exposure but also compete for more high-profile recruits.
Alexander said the future conference switch hasn’t — and won’t — become a distraction.
“It’s really a unique situation that we’re in,” Alexander said. “…When I say there literally is nothing for us to worry about or think about or consider as far as a conference change is concerned, I really mean it. This year’s team is in the OVC, our recruits have already been committed, and we need to make the most of where we are right now.”
Alexander doesn’t know a world where his Bruins haven’t won the OVC regular season title; they did so in each of his first two seasons in addition to winning the OVC Tournament in 2019.
They stand a good chance at making it three years in a row after being picked as the preseason favorite to win the league. The Bruins also received seven votes in the AP Top 25 poll, falling just outside the top 25.
Alexander’s team will have its work cut out with a loaded schedule that includes the ESPN Events Invitational, which also features No. 3 Kansas and No. 14 Alabama, plus a tough non-conference schedule against several NCAA Tournament teams.
So, it’s a good thing the Bruins return three All-OVC players in Nick Muszynski, Luke Smith and Grayson Murphy, who was named the preseason OVC Co-Player of the Year.
“We’re excited about how the schedule turned out,” Alexander said. “You never really know. You see teams on paper now that you assume are going to be good or bad, and it doesn’t always work out that way. But we’re looking at six or maybe seven top-100 teams, or top-100 caliber teams.
“[We’re facing] some really good mid-majors in Ohio that won a first-round tournament game last year and Drake that won a first-round tournament game last year. We’ve got Chattanooga, who’s supposed to be picked to win the SoCon this year, Furman is on there and they’re a really good team, St. Louis has been an NCAA-bubble-caliber team the last several years, LSU and I could go on and on.”
