Brentwood-based GBT Realty has landed a permit, valued at about $76.1 million, for its Parke West project under construction near the intersection of West End Avenue and Interstate 440.
The issuing of the permit follows GBT’s having announced in mid-June that Chartwell Hospitality will own, develop and manage the hotel component of Parke West.
The local office of Birmingham-based Hoar Construction is the general contractor, with the West End corridor project to offer an address of 100 Murphy Court.
First Horizon Bank is providing a $56.5 million construction loan for GBT's component of the roughly $100 million development, which will include a 172-room dual-branded Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites Hotel. Parke West also will include a courtyard accessible via a nearby Metro Parks greenway, 11,000 square feet of ground-level retail (which is expected to feature a restaurant with outdoor seating) and 210 residential units.
GBT paid nearly $7.2 million for the site in mid-2019, according to Metro records. Now, according to updated records, GBT has sold to Chartwell the air rights for the hotel tower piece of the property for $6.45 million.
