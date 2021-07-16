The Williamson County Animal Center has gone BOGO for the weekend.
It’s a buy-one-get-one special of sorts. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and again beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, the shelter will offer adoption specials to anyone who adds a feline fur baby from the shelter to their family. For the usual rate of $50 for one, adopters can bring home two kittens, and adult cats will be available for the special price of $25 each. Processing fees will apply for credit/debit card transactions.
These specials are only available for a limited time. On Saturday, adopters can take advantage of the discounted rates at the shelter or by visiting WCAC’s mobile adoption unit at the Main Street Festival in downtown Franklin, starting at 10 a.m. The shelter will be closed on Sunday, but cats and kittens will still be available at the festival, again starting at 10 a.m.
The animal center is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each week.
For more information, visit http://www.adoptwcac.org/ or call (615) 790-5590.
