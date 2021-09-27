The Williamson County Health Department is offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to certain vulnerable populations.
According to a WCHD news release, the single-dose booster shot will be available for people who meet the following criteria at least six months after their primary Pfizer-BioNTech doses.
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings.
- People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions.
- People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions, based on their individual benefits and risks.
- People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, based on their individual benefits and risks.
WCHD will offer COVID-19 vaccines including the Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on Monday-Friday at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center which is located at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin.
Appointments are encouraged, but not required, and residents do not need to prove their diagnosis or health condition to be eligible for the booster dose.
More information on the CDC’s recommendation for a booster dose is available online.
