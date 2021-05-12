The Tennessee Department of Health will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15 years old.
The decision was announced in a TDH news release on Wednesday.
It follows the decision by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to recommend to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration to make the vaccine available for children in that age group. It was previously only available for people 16 and older.
“We have been anticipating this decision for several weeks, and I am thrilled we can begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to children in this age group,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in the news release.
“As a mother and a pediatrician, I believe this vaccine to be safe and effective for children and I hope other parents across the state are relieved to learn this option is available. Our local health departments have been working ahead in preparation for this decision, and vaccine supply is available.”
Beginning Friday the Williamson County Health Department will be able to vaccinate children ages 12-15 years beginning Friday, May 14, and people can sign up for vaccines here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.