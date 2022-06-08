Pennsylvania convenience market chain Wawa is eyeing a Nashville presence by 2025.
According to a release, the company does not yet have a location finalized. However, it says the local market could accommodate up to 40 stores in the future.
Founded in 1964, Wawa is based in the town from which its name derives (and near Philadelphia).
Wawa is set to have opened 54 new stores by year’s end. The markets offer, among other items, prepared foods, coffee, gas and ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.
Forbes.com ranked Wawa No. 29 of America’s largest private companies in 2021, a year in which Wawa posted revenue of $11 billion.
“We are excited to expand beyond our current operating area and look forward to serving the community come 2025 and beyond,” John Poplawski, Wawa vice president of real estate, said in the release.
