The Brentwood High School volleyball team is on the verge of yet another state title.
The team swept Houston 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-19) in the Class AAA semifinals Thursday, setting them up for a Friday championship at 4 p.m. at Siegel High School.
Above are photos from the semifinals from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
