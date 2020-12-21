Longtime Home Page photographer Andy Collignon shares his experience photographing Monday night's appearance of the Star of Bethlehem.
Mr. Cal Turner, Jr., graciously allowed me onto his property where I was able capture a photograph of the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn also known as the Star of Bethlehem.
While this event only occurs every 800 years or so, citizens of Brentwood enjoy a representation of the Star of Bethlehem every year.
I am of course referring to the depiction of the star on the roof of the Turner Pavilion which is located on Franklin Road in Brentwood. Mr. Turner himself joined me to witness the site while I was taking photos.
In hindsight, I feel doubly lucky to have been joined by a star of the Brentwood community while witnessing the appearance of another. Perhaps the conjunction of these two stars is a promising sign of better things to come in the new year!
