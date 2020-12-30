The Brentwood Academy Eagles are a win away from taking the NXT LVL Boys Tournament.
The Eagles topped tourney host Christ Presbyterian Academy 67-61 Tuesday, with Trent McNair hoisting another impressive performance with 23 points.
Tyler Tanner had 14 points for the Eagles, now 9-0 on the season.
They'll face Kentucky commit Skyy Clark and the Ensworth Tigers Wednesday night at 8:45 p.m. at CPA.
Above are photos from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
