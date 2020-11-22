The Brentwood basketball teams split the win/loss column after some Saturday basketball at CPA in the NXT LVL Hoops Fest.
The Bruins got a 56-49 victory over Clarksville NE Saturday morning, with John Windley (17) and Griffin Burke (13) leading the way for the team.
Daniel Cochran (11) and Macen Redner (9) chipped in as the Brentwood boys team got its first win of the season.
The Lady Bruins fell to Upperman 65-40 Saturday morning, with Amelia Osgood (17) and Sophie Roston (10) at the top of the scoring list for the team.
The Bruins will play Oakland and Station Camp in a tournament next weekend, while both teams will return home on Dec. 1 to play rival Franklin to open district play.
Above are photos from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
