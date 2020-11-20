The Brentwood boys basketball team gave it a good effort, but Kentucky commit Skyy Clark showed strong in his debut with Ensworth.
Clark, who was briefly enrolled at Brentwood Academy, transferred to Ensworth mid-semester and had a commanding 51 points in a 91-76 road win over BHS.
For Brentwood, now-senior John Windley had an impressive 35 points himself, with Macen Redner adding 19 and Griffin Burke pacing them with 9.
The team will next travel to CPA for the NXT LVL Hoops Fest Saturday, with a 9:00 a.m. tilt against Clarksville NE on the schedule.
Above are photos from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
