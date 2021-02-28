The Brentwood High School boys basketball team has set up a big rematch after a road win at Hillsboro in the region tournament.
The Bruins topped the home team 51-45 Saturday night to advance in the 6A quarterfinals, with Griffin Burke leading the way with 20 points.
John Windley had 9 points in the BHS win.
The team is set to play rival Franklin on the road Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in the region semis.
The above photos are from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
