John Windley (16), Griffin Burke (10) and Evan Drennan (10) all scored in triple digits as Brentwood rung in the holidays with a key district win.
The Bruins eclipsed the Summit Spartans 52-46 on the road Thursday night.
Destin Wade led the Spartans in scoring with 15, while twin brother Keaten Wade added nine.
The Bruins improve to 6-3 on the season and remain perfect in the district, while Summit is at 3-3 and still searches for a first district win.
Above are photos from the contest.
