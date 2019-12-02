The City of Brentwood celebrated the holidays with the 21st annual Christmas tree lighting at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Monday evening.
The event drew a crowd of more than 100 people who heard songs performed by the Brentwood High School Choir led by Director Natalie Pratt and remarks by Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little and Library Director Susan Earl. President of The Friends of the Brentwood Library Kathy Dooley-Smith also recognized and made a presentation to Pratt.
A live reading of "The Polar Express" also took place before the lighting, where around 100 children gathered with parents for the reading by the Polar Express Conductor himself.
