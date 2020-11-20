The Brentwood girls basketball team fell in its home opener to Ensworth Thursday night, 59-53.
Sydney Ryan, a former Franklin standout, had 19 points in her first game with Brentwood, and now-senior Amelia Osgood had 17.
The team will next head over to CPA for the NXT LVL Hoops Fest Saturday for a 10:45 game against Upperman.
Above are photos from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
