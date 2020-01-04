The Brentwood Lady Bruins got the new year started off on the right foot.
The team went to Page Friday night and left with a 67-55 victory.
They'll turn it around quickly for a weekend tournament in Atlanta starting Saturday, while the Lady Patriots will next head to Ravenwood Tuesday.
Above are photos from the contest from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
