The Brentwood Lady Bruins will walk into the Christmas season with a 57-51 victory at home against a strong Summit Lady Spartans team.
Delaney Trushel led Brentwood in scoring with 18 on the night, and Chloe Wampler paced her with 14.
Emily Trushel and Amelia Osgood both chipped in with 10.
Above are photos from the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.