The Brentwood Lady Bruins basketball team went on the road Tuesday night and found its first district win.
The team bested rival Franklin at FHS 58-36, with Amelia Osgood leading the way with 15 points.
Kate Workman paced her with 12 points, and Sydney Ryan and Sophie Roston both had 10 for the Lady Bruins.
Brentwood will next face Dickson Co. at home Friday, while Franklin will head to Ravenwood Friday.
Above are photos from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
