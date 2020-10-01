PHOTOS: Brentwood girls soccer battles with Summit Photos by Carl Edmondson, Jr. Oct 1, 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 36 Carl Edmondson, Jr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Brentwood Lady Bruins took on district foe Summit at home Thursday night. Above are photos from Carl Edmondson, Jr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAlan Jackson is selling his home in Franklin for $23MIndependence High to close through the weekend after COVID-19 outbreak, football game vs. Brentwood offCOVID-19 update: 25 new cases for Williamson; Lee renews emergency declarationRavenwood football holds own in loss to nation's top team, IMG AcademyCOVID-19 update: 33 new cases added to Williamson tallySmall businesses have until September 30 to apply for state-issued relief fundsCOVID-19 update: 143 new cases over the weekend for WilliamsonJUST SOLD: Property transfers as of Sept. 8, 2020Lawsuit filed over 2019 Ravenwood football practice incident involving NFL vet, former coach Ryan FowlerCRIME REPORT: BPD patrol car vandalized, theft, more reported in Brentwood Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.