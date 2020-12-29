The Brentwood girls basketball team is a win away from taking the top prize at the NXT LVL Girls Tournament.
They defeated tournament host Christ Presbyterian Academy Tuesday 60-39.
The team plays Brentwood Academy Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. at CPA.
Above are photos from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
