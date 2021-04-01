This week, Brentwood High School hosted its annual Scott Hartman Invitational for high school track and field.
Brentwood defended home turf with both boys and girls teams winning the meet.
The girls came out on top with a 177 score, with Ensworth (127.5), Brentwood Academy (94) and Independence (71) coming in the top four, respectively. Franklin finished fifth (66).
The boys won with a 127, with Ensworth not too far behind with 127. Mt. Juliet (106) and Franklin (96) were third and fourth, respectively. Brentwood Academy finished fifth there (72), while Indy finished ninth.
Ravenwood came in sixth in both boys and girls competitions, and Summit placed eighth for girls and tenth for boys.
See photos from the meet from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
